UrduPoint.com

Tough Road Ahead For Honduras' New President Castro

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:07 PM

Tough road ahead for Honduras' new president Castro

Once Xiomara Castro's expected election victory is confirmed, making her Honduras's first woman president, she will immediately face a daunting panorama of challenges

Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Once Xiomara Castro's expected election victory is confirmed, making her Honduras's first woman president, she will immediately face a daunting panorama of challenges.

With more than half of the votes counted, experts say Castro's 20 percentage point lead is "irreversible." Here AFP looks at the toughest obstacles Castro is likely to face when taking office as head of a country wracked by gang violence, drug trafficking, corruption and widespread poverty.

- Dismantling corruption According to Transparency International, Honduras is 157th out of 180 countries in its corruption perception index, making it one of the most graft-tainted places in the world.

Under outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, the anti-corruption fight in Honduras suffered several blows in 2020.

Firstly a regional anti-corruption commission was disbanded, then congress passed a new criminal code to lower graft sentences, and finally a special appeals court dismissed charges against almost two dozen people accused of embezzling $12 million of public money.

Earlier this year a new penal code -- dubbed the impunity law -- came into effect that makes it tougher to try people for corruption.

The first task for Castro will be to reverse "all those laws and legislative reforms that previously allowed the current government to protect corrupt officials," said Victor Meza, the director of the Honduran Documentation Center NGO that promotes democracy.

It is a battle that she cannot win on her own, though.

"The issue of corruption and impunity is so strong that it needs outside actors to be able to" dismantle it, said Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies.

Related Topics

Election Corruption World Democracy Castro Lead Orlando Honduras Turkish Lira Money Congress Criminals Women 2020 All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Japan opposition picks new leader after electoral ..

Japan opposition picks new leader after electoral disappointment

32 seconds ago
 Introducing Mechanism for Expelling NATO Members N ..

Introducing Mechanism for Expelling NATO Members Not Envisioned - Stoltenberg

34 seconds ago
 Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi trial

Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi trial

35 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 32,648 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,648 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

19 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Helicopter Crashes at Trainin ..

Azerbaijani Military Helicopter Crashes at Training Ground - Border Service

19 minutes ago
 European stocks resume falls on Omicron warning

European stocks resume falls on Omicron warning

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.