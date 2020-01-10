Taking up the EU's rotating presidency for the first half of this year has cast an uncomfortable spotlight on Croatia for its heavyhanded tactics against migrants trying to enter the bloc

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Taking up the EU's rotating presidency for the first half of this year has cast an uncomfortable spotlight on Croatia for its heavyhanded tactics against migrants trying to enter the bloc.

Allegations of border police abuses -- including breaking migrants' mobile phones and confiscating shoes and money, as well as illegal pushbacks over the border -- have dogged Zagreb for the past three years.

The issue has taken on greater importance now with the EU presidency and as Europe, which faced a massive immigration emergency in 2015, experiences a fresh uptick of arrivals and an internal row over how to alleviate the burden on member states along its external borders.

Croatia, one of those rim countries, is not confronted with the same numbers as Greece and Italy. But as the last member to join the EU, in 2013, it is keen to become part of the passport-free Schengen zone.

To do that, it has had to show it can effectively police its borders with non-EU neighbours Serbia and Bosnia. It has done that to the satisfaction of the European Commission, which three months ago recommended Croatia can join Schengen, but that still needs final approval from all EU capitals.