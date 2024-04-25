Tough Times For Argentine Factories As Consumers Penny-pinch
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Avellaneda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Argentina's factories, like many economic sectors, are floundering as consumers hit by sky-high inflation and shrinking income buy fewer goods.
Few hold out hope that things will get better any time soon.
"People still have savings" for now, Gustavo Avalos, who owns an ink factory outside Buenos Aires, told AFP. But "the outlook is bleak."
Indeed those savings may run out soon enough, with annual inflation approaching 290 percent and wage-earners losing about a fifth of their purchasing power.
In February, Argentina's economic activity slumped for a fourth straight month as self-described "anarcho-capitalist" President Javier Milei's budget-slashing plans took hold.
The figure dropped by 3.2 percent year-on-year and by 0.2 percent from January as Milei has sought to deregulate the economy and undo trade protections, also devaluing the peso by 50 percent.
Eight sectors recorded an annual decline, including construction, manufacturing, wholesale and retail.
Some small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) "can't pay salaries, others can't pay rent," said Avalos, whose factory sales fell by more than two-thirds in December and by 40 percent in March.
Energy prices skyrocketed 500 percent during the same period.
"I can hold on for a year, then we'll see," added Avalos. "Without consumption we... die bit by bit."
Recent Stories
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
More Stories From World
-
Use of alcohol and e-cigarettes among youth 'alarming': WHO5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result15 minutes ago
-
Bird flu in humans? Experts see little risk15 minutes ago
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show25 minutes ago
-
Meta profits soar but costs of AI cause worry25 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated45 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated45 minutes ago
-
Meta sees profits soar in first quarter45 minutes ago
-
Battling mass tourism, Venice introduces day tickets45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table7 hours ago
-
Time for 'democratic transition' in Venezuela: opposition candidate to AFP7 hours ago
-
Spain's Pedro Sanchez : a risk-taker with a flair for survival7 hours ago