Toughened Measures Over COVID-19 Take Effect in Serbia: Stores, Cafes Close Until Morning

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) New restrictions in connection with COVID-19 come into force on Tuesday evening in Serbia, now all stores and service centers are closed every day until morning, and fines have been increased for non-compliance with the measures.

Serbia on Tuesday recorded almost 5,000 coronavirus patients.

The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 92,375, with 1,054 deaths.

A total of 24 patients died in the past 24 hours.