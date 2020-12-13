Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions Likely to Come Into Effect in Germany Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Germany could introduce a stricter nation-wide quarantine before mid-December, amid increasing coronavirus infection rates, The business Insider reports.

A final decision on the introduction of tougher coronavirus restrictions will be made on Sunday. According to The Business Insider, new measures will be introduced before December 16 and will be in force until January 10.

The government will decide on a possible extension of the new measures on January 4. The new restrictions might include the closure of most stores and schools and getting the majority of people to work remotely, according to The Business Insider.

On Saturday, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said that the Federal government and states would agree on introducing additional quarantine measures over the coronavirus outbreak starting from December 20.

Earlier this month, the Bild newspaper reported that the German government was likely to introduce a stricter coronavirus-related quarantine beginning December 27.

Germany has over 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 21,600.