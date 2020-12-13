UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions Likely To Come Into Effect In Germany Next Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions Likely to Come Into Effect in Germany Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Germany could introduce a stricter nation-wide quarantine before mid-December, amid increasing coronavirus infection rates, The business Insider reports.

A final decision on the introduction of tougher coronavirus restrictions will be made on Sunday. According to The Business Insider, new measures will be introduced before December 16 and will be in force until January 10.

The government will decide on a possible extension of the new measures on January 4. The new restrictions might include the closure of most stores and schools and getting the majority of people to work remotely, according to The Business Insider.

On Saturday, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said that the Federal government and states would agree on introducing additional quarantine measures over the coronavirus outbreak starting from December 20.

Earlier this month, the Bild newspaper reported that the German government was likely to introduce a stricter coronavirus-related quarantine beginning December 27.

Germany has over 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 21,600.

Related Topics

Business German Germany Berlin January December Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

4 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

4 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

4 hours ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.