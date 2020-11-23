Tougher Lockdown Measures Contributing to Fall in New COVID-19 Cases in Austria - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Austrian government's decision to toughen social distancing measures in mid-November as part of efforts to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to a reduction in transmission, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Monday.

Amid a surge in new cases, the Austrian government announced a strict lockdown to run from November 17 to December 6. On Monday, 3,145 new positive tests for the disease were announced, a significant drop from the 5,226 new cases registered on Sunday.

"The numbers are still concerning, but we can see that the measures are slowly taking effect," Anschober said at a press briefing, adding that "it all depends on the next two weeks.

"

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced the launch of a mass coronavirus disease testing program in December. The scheme is expected to begin in the first week of the month with the testing of all the country's teachers and police officers. It is envisioned that the entire population of Austria will be able to receive a test, should they volunteer, before Christmas.

Austria's COVID-19 case total currently stands at 250,333, and 2,459 people have died in the European country due to complications from the disease, according to government data.