Toulon V Newcastle Challenge Cup Match Off After Virus Outbreak

Published January 21, 2022

Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after virus outbreak

Newcastle's European Challenge Cup game against Toulon on Saturday has been cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak at the English Premiership club, tournament organisers have announced

Newcastle's European Challenge Cup game against Toulon on Saturday has been cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak at the English Premiership club, tournament organisers have announced.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said Newcastle had informed them they were not in a position to fulfil the fixture at Stade Felix Mayol.

The Falcons said nine positive Covid-19 tests had been recorded following their trip to Biarritz last week.

Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: "It is bitterly disappointing news because we had been looking forward to this important fixture between the two unbeaten teams in our group.

"We understand it will be frustrating for those supporters who were planning to travel out to France, or who had already done so, as well as those looking forward to watching on tv."The EPCR said that a match resolution committee would determine the outcome of the game.

