January 12, 2025

Toulouse, 11-try Bordeaux-Begles into Champions Cup last 16

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) France full-back Thomas Ramos starred as holders Toulouse edged the Sharks 20-8 in Durban to reach the Champions Cup last-16 on Saturday, as French rivals Bordeaux-Begles also advanced in convincing fashion with an 11-try performance.

Ramos kicked 10 points and set up a try in humid conditions in South Africa in the six-time champions' penultimate game in Pool 1.

Despite Toulouse's hard-fought win over World Cup winner Siya Kolisi's side they missed out on a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.

Bordeaux-Begles top the standings after hammering 2020 champions Exeter 69-17 in England.

Both French teams are odds-on to claim home games in the next round on April 4-6 but Toulouse could miss out on hosting fixtures in later rounds by finishing second in the pool.

"Obviously the feeling is mixed. We knew it would be hard to win here," Toulouse captain Antoine Dupont told reporters.

"I hope we won't regret missing out on the (bonus) point. We're no longer in control of our destiny."

At Kings Park, Toulouse led 13-3 at the break. France lock Emmanuel Meafou powered over after a Dupont pop pass, and eight points from Ramos' boot gave the visitors the advantage.

Three minutes after the interval Ramos showed his class in setting up Scotland winger Blair Kinghorn with a smooth out-the-back-door pass.

Ramos added the touchline conversion before centre Jurenzo Julius claimed a 67th-minute consolation for the Sharks.

In Exeter, France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey continued his good form this season, crossing twice in a statement win for Bordeaux-Begles.

The visitors claimed another nine tries, including a hat-trick from Damian Penaud, giving France head coach Fabien Galthie a boost before naming his Six Nations squad on Wednesday.

Later Saturday, 2000 champions Northampton also secured a place in the next round despite losing 45-35 at Stade Francais while two-time winners Leicester made the last 16 with a 38-10 success over Ulster.

Munster kept their hopes of a place in the knockouts alive with a 17-12 win over Saracens and a second-string Bulls were hammered 49-10 at Castres.

The heavy loss away from home will likely only increase the scrutiny around the involvement of South African teams in the competition.

Earlier, the Stormers restored a little South African pride by defeating Sale 40-0 in Pool 4 to claim their first points in the competition this season.

Springboks fly-half Manie Libbok scored 13 points for the hosts in Cape Town to keep their hopes of a last-16 place alive after losing their opening two games.

Sunday's highlight is a repeat of the 2022 and 2023 finals as four-time champions Leinster head to two-time winners La Rochelle.

On Friday, Glasgow became the first side to reach the next round with a comfortable 29-19 victory over a struggling Racing 92, three-time runners-up.

