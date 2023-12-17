Toulouse crush Quins while Slade inspires Exeter against Munster

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Five-time winners Toulouse put English side Harlequins to the sword on Sunday, running in seven tries in a 47-19 Champions Cup rout at the Stoop while Exeter came from behind to stun Munster 32-24.

With France captain Antoine Dupont pulling the strings at scrum-half, Toulouse chalked up three tries in the first half through Pierre-Louis Barassi, Dimitri Delibes and Peato Mauvaka as Quins struggled to find the form that saw them beat Racing 92 in Paris last week.

Matthis Lebel, Rodrigue Neti and Thomas Ramos all crossed in the second half with Barrasi adding a second.

Quins scored three of their own but had no answer to the pace and power of the French champions who also put seven tries past Cardiff last week.

A second bonus-point win means Toulouse top Pool 2 with 10 points alongside Bath while Quins are fourth with five points.

England reject Henry Slade posted 17 points, including the Chiefs' final try, as Exeter came back from an 11-point deficit to beat Munster 32-24 at Sandy Park in Pool 3.

"When they scored just after half-time, I looked at our players behind the posts and looking at their body language, I questioned whether they were shot, but they went on to show massive character," said Exeter coach Rob Baxter.

Both sides scored four tries, which gave them each a bonus point, but the difference lay in Slade's goalkicking with the centre, whose last minute conversion secured a 19-18 win at Toulon last week, nailing two penalties and three conversions.

- 'Frustrated' -

Exeter and Northampton head Pool 3 with nine points while Munster, who were held to a draw by Bayonne at Thomond Park last week, lie fifth with three points.

"I'm hugely frustrated and need to calm down and have another look at some of the crucial incidents," said Munster coach Graham Rowntree.

"We are the world specialists in making life difficult for ourselves."

Two-time winners Munster took just seven minutes to get on the board through Calvin Nash but Chiefs levelled eight minutes later through Dan Frost, Slade adding the conversion.

Flanker Tom Ahern put Munster back in front and centre Antoine Frisch dived over inside the flag just before half-time to give the Irish a 19-10 advantage at the break.

Shane Daly added a fourth at the start of the second half to open up an 11-point gap at 24-13.

Exeter, the 2020 champions, responded superbly with the video referee confirming that replacement flanker Ross Vintcent had managed to squeeze the ball over the line.

Slade added the conversion to reduce the deficit to four points.

Two minutes later the Chiefs were in front, Jack Dunne clinging on to Stu Townsend's ranging kick and forcing his way over the line. With Slade on target again, Exeter were leading 27-24.

The final act came two minutes from time when Munster looked to spin the ball wide only for Slade to intercept and gallop down the right to the line.

He missed the conversion but Exeter had pulled off a remarkable comeback that sets them up well for when the pool stage resumes in January.

Sunday's last match sees English side Leicester in Paris to face Stade Francais.