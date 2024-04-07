Open Menu

Toulouse, Northampton Into Champions Cup Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Toulouse, Northampton into Champions Cup quarters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Toulouse ran in five tries in a 31-7 demolition of fellow French club Racing 92 to book their place in the last eight of the Champions Cup on Sunday while Northampton came through 24-14 in a see-saw battle with Munster.

Five-time champions Toulouse face a home quarter-final next weekend against English side Exeter while Northampton will host the Pretoria-based Bulls.

Toulouse, who were bolstered by the presence of France's preferred half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, the latter making his first appearance after eight months out injured, were outstanding as they stretched Racing from the start at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The visitors lost South African World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, also making a comeback after a month out with a finger injury, after just 22 minutes when the flanker hobbled off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

France hooker Peato Mauvaka opened the scoring after just five minutes with wing Matthis Lebel adding the second try six minutes before the break.

With Blair Kinghorn, preferred as kicker to Ntamack, missing both conversions, Toulouse only led 10-0 at the break but quickly asserted themselves with a third try after 55 minutes when Dupont teed up centre Paul Costes, a first-half replacement for Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Pita Akhi added a fourth 10 minutes from time and, after Eddy Ben Arous touched down for the Parisians, Alexandre Roumat completed the scoring with the fifth Toulouse try in the last minute.

