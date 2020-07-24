UrduPoint.com
Tour De France Start May Be Moved From Denmark's Copenhagen To France's Brittany - Reports

Tour de France Start May Be Moved From Denmark's Copenhagen to France's Brittany - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The organizers of the Tour de France are in talks to move the opening stages of the largest cycling race from the Danish capital of Copenhagen to the western French region of Brittany, France's daily newspaper Le Telegramme reported on Friday.

The Tour de France race was supposed to start in Copenhagen in 2021, but its mayor, Frank Jensen, confirmed on Friday that the opening of the race in Denmark is highly likely to be postponed to 2022.

The reason behind such a decision is that the Tour de France would overlap two major sports events that were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the Tokyo Olympic Games, whose road racing would intersect in dates with the Tour de France races, and the European Football Championship, whose matches will be hosted by Denmark's capital.

Instead, the Tour de France organizers plan to carry out the opening of the race in France's Brittany, which was supposed to be the starting point after 2024, Le Telegramme said.

