Tour Operator Intourist Confirms Accident With Bus With Russian Tourists In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:01 AM

Tour Operator Intourist Confirms Accident With Bus With Russian Tourists in Turkey

Russian tour operator Intourist confirmed to Sputnik the information about an accident involving a bus with Russian tourists in Turkey, three people were killed, with no children among them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Russian tour operator Intourist confirmed to Sputnik the information about an accident involving a bus with Russian tourists in Turkey, three people were killed, with no children among them.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that the incident took place in the Side area.

The bus carrying tourists from Manavgat to Antalya airport crashed into a concrete fence and overturned.

"On August 2, on the main highway in the Manavgavt area, a bus heading from the Konakli village to the Antalya airport overturned," the company said.

The bus carried 22 Russian tourists, including 9 children, the tour operator added.

