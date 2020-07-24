Tourism Agencies Association Says Russians Unlikely to Head to UK Given 14-Day Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian tourists will not be going to the United Kingdom when flights to the country resume as there is still has a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals due to the coronavirus, Maya Lomidze, the executive director at the Association of Tour Operators Russia (ATOR), told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the government would allow international flights to resume starting August 1. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova later specified that Russia, for now, would resume flights with the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tanzania.

"We can say with confidence that following the resumption of flights with Great Britain on August 1, few Russians will want to go there with for tourism as the country still maintains a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals," Lomidze said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy to the UK warned that breaching of self-isolation would lead to a 1,000-pound fine ($1,278) while the authorities of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have their own ways of implementing the current rules, and deportation is in play as a last resort.

On June 8, the UK government introduced a 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving in the country from abroad to halt the spread of COVID-19.