Tourism Association Chief Believes COVID Certificates In EU Must Be Just Temporary Measure

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

Tourism Association Chief Believes COVID Certificates in EU Must Be Just Temporary Measure

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) COVID certificates should be only a temporary measure in the European Union, as they can promote tourism in the current situation, but in principle this is an obstacle to free travel, European Tourism Association CEO Tom Jenkins said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is going to be done. Will it really help? Anything is going to help ...

I think it should not become a long-term compulsory document," Jenkins said, also expressing the belief that certificates would be a "barrier" for free movement of tourists.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a bill on the introduction of digital coronavirus certificates in the EU, which would contain either information about vaccination against COVID-19, a negative PCR test, or immunity gained after recovering from the coronavirus.

