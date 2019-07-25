UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Facilitation Section Established In Pakistan Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

Tourism Facilitation Section established in Pakistan Embassy

Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President, France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly and Mr. Moin ul Haque Ambassador of Pakistan to France inaugurated a dedicated

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President, France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly and Mr. Moin ul Haque Ambassador of Pakistan to France inaugurated a dedicated, custom designed and fully equipped Tourism Facilitation Sectionat the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris to promote Pakistan as a preferred tourism destination for the French and the European tourists.The inauguration ceremony held in Paris yesterday was attended by the French government officials, French tours operators, travel writers and media persons.While speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said that the setting up of the tourism facilitation section was part of Embassy's Tourism initiative to promote and market Pakistan's hidden touristic treasures.

He also informed the guests about various steps taken by the government of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan and invited them to visit Pakistan to enjoy its natural beauty, cultural heritage and the hospitality of its people.

The Ambassador said the tourism section was fully equipped to help the French tourists to find them a best possible tourism package suited to their preferences and travelling needs in coordination with appropriate tour operators in France and Pakistan.

He specifically thanked the French and Pakistani tour operators for being a close partner of the Embassy by offering special tour packages for Pakistan. Specially designed brochures and leaflets in French language containing vital information on tourism attractions of Pakistan would also be available.In his remarks, Jean-Bernard Sempastous praised the beauty and diversity of Pakistan and its potential for tourism.

He appreciated Embassy's efforts for showcasing Pakistan's touristic strengths and undertook to continue promoting people to people contacts between Pakistan and France in his capacity as President of the Friendship Group.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly France Visit Tours Paris Market Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Weekly inflation up 0.48 percent

24 seconds ago

NCM, EAD explore strengthening synergies

21 minutes ago

Japan provides JPY 322 mln scholarship grant

25 seconds ago

Business community terms Imran Khan US maiden visi ..

27 seconds ago

Sack-packed body of a girl found

30 seconds ago

Belarusian diplomat shot, injured in Turkey after ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.