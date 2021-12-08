UrduPoint.com

Tourism Giant TUI Hopeful For Next Year After 2021 Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:54 PM

Tourism giant TUI hopeful for next year after 2021 loss

TUI, the world's largest tourism operator, said Wednesday it expects to see a return to pre-pandemic booking levels in the summer of 2022, after running up a heavy loss in its last financial year

Frankfurt, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :TUI, the world's largest tourism operator, said Wednesday it expects to see a return to pre-pandemic booking levels in the summer of 2022, after running up a heavy loss in its last financial year.

TUI, which runs its business year from October to September, said it booked net loss of 2.48 billion Euros ($2.8 billion) for the year just ended, following a record loss of 3.1 billion euros the year before, as the coronavirus pandemic virtually shut down the tourism industry.

Nevertheless, chief executive Friedrich Joussen said the group's operating business was "back" and he expected "booking levels similar to pre-corona 2019" in the peak travel season of the European summer next year.

In the period from July to September, traditionally the strongest period for the industry, the Hanover-based group said its revenues nearly tripled to 3.5 billion euros.

At an operating, or underlying level, it booked a loss of 97 million euros for for the three-month period compared with a loss of 570 million euros previously.

Hotels, crusies and chartered flights -- the core of TUI's business -- have been severely impacted by the crisis.

In 2020, the German group responded by announcing plans to cut costs by 400 million euros each year by 2023.

The first quarter of its current businss year, the three months to December was "almost fully booked", said Joussen and the group was now operating at "69 percent of the pre-crisis level capacities".

The spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus is among the factors that could affect the group's plans for the year ahead, as governments reintroduce measures to rein in infections.

In October, TUI raised 1.1 billion euros in capital to refinance and begin repaying massive government loans it received towards the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Business German July September October December 2019 2020 From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SnackVideo and PUBG Hashtag Challenge was a Brilli ..

SnackVideo and PUBG Hashtag Challenge was a Brilliant Success

7 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah receives high-level diplomatic ..

Expo Centre Sharjah receives high-level diplomatic delegation from Kyrgyzstan

10 minutes ago
 Helicopter crashes with India military chief on bo ..

Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board, 7 dead

1 minute ago
 5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima ..

5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Will Surely Send Congratulatory Message to N ..

Putin Will Surely Send Congratulatory Message to New German Chancellor Scholz - ..

1 minute ago
 Timing of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determi ..

Timing of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined - Kremlin

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.