Tourism grows on innovative agriculture in SW China

Innovative agriculture tourism is drawing a large number of tourists in southwest China's Yunnan Province

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Innovative agriculture tourism is drawing a large number of tourists in southwest China 's Yunnan Province.

In the county of Yiliang, hectares of rice paddies in a variety of colors depict an array of beautiful scenes.

In Gewan Village, the local rice paddies form pictures of the Great Wall and the iconic Tian'anmen Square, which present the theme "I love China." In Matiwan tourist area, pictures of China's high-tech achievements form the crop-fields under the theme "Awesome my China."Yunnan is one of the most popular tourist destinations in China. In recent years, as the rural vitalization strategy gains steam, rural tourism is booming in China's countryside.