Tourism Has 'Very Small Role' In COVID-19 Surge During 2nd Wave - Greek Minister

Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:31 PM

International tourism played a very small role in contributing to a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, as all European countries experienced a surge in infections regardless of tourist flow, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis told Sputnik on Monday

"In my opinion, tourism played a very small role in a second wave [of the pandemic]. This is supported by many arguments. First of all, a surge in infections with a second wave hit all European countries, whether they have high tourist flow, like in southern Europe, or they have low tourist flow, like in northern Europe. Secondly, countries that, like Israel, did not open their borders did not escape the second wave. And they have more infections than we do," Theoharis said.

The minister noted that the country's regions visited by tourists did not see a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases.

"The goal of Greek tourism to open this year has been achieved, we have succeeded. We have managed to do it in a safe manner. And the country's brand is stronger than last year," Theoharis� added.

According to the top official, the country's revenue from tourism would be nearly 4 billion Euros ($4.86 billion). Though it is lower than in 2019, it helped companies in the industry to survive the crisis.

The minister also expressed hope for a gradual return of tourists to their usual way to rest, despite the fact that countries will need to comply with sanitary rules to prevent future spread of the disease.

