Tourism Minister participates in UN Tourism Regional Commission for Middle East

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, participated in the 51st meeting of the United Nations Tourism Regional Commission for the middle East, held in Doha, Qatar.

At the beginning of his speech, the minister thanked Qatar for hosting the meeting and expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for its partners in the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for their ongoing cooperation in advancing the tourism sector regionally and globally.

He highlighted the continuous efforts of the organization’s Regional Office for the Middle East, based in Riyadh.

Minister Al Khateeb noted that the tourism sector in the Middle East has experienced continuous growth in recent years, positioning the region at the forefront of global tourism recovery.

He stated that in 2024, the Middle East welcomed over 95 million international tourists, marking an 11% increase from pre-pandemic levels. This, he said, reflects the region's unique tourism potential and the sector’s resilience in overcoming regional and global challenges.

Al Khateeb highlighted that the Kingdom has made a record contribution to the positive tourism performance of the Middle East over the past year. In 2024, Saudi Arabia welcomed nearly 30 million international tourists, achieving a growth rate of over 69% from 2019, according to figures from the UNWTO.

The minister emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among countries to address the challenges hindering the global tourism sector's development.

"Our successes have not obscured the need for comprehensive reform in the global tourism sector, which does not only focus on enhancing sustainability and environmental responsibility but also on facilitating tourist movement, improving access to unique destinations and experiences, and transforming the sector into a global space for cultural exchange and building bridges of understanding among peoples," he said.