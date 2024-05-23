Tourism Minister Says Saudi Arabia Will Change Global Tourism Map
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Executive Council of UNWTO, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, participated in the Investing in Tourism: Opportunities and Challenges in Sustainable Financing Conference, themed Effective Partnerships in Financing the Tourism Sector. The conference took place during the 50th meeting of the Regional Committee for the middle East in Muscat.
During a dialogue session at the conference, the minister emphasized that Saudi Arabia is collaborating with UNWTO member states in the Middle East to develop the region's tourism sector, given its global significance. He highlighted that the Middle East possesses the necessary resources for successful investment in the tourism sector and has the potential to become one of the world's top tourist destinations, offering everything that global tourists seek.
Al-Khateeb pointed out that Saudi Arabia has begun developing its tourism sector as part of Vision 2030, and the efforts have increased the sector's contribution to the Kingdom's economy from 3% to 4.5% by the end of last year. The goal is to raise the sector's contribution to 10% by 2030. He stated, "The Kingdom will revolutionize the global tourism map, and the opportunities and support we offer to investors will make the tourism sector more appealing. We are taking distinctive steps to build the sector."
Recent Stories
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes, says ready for new truce talks20 minutes ago
-
UN to vote on declaring Srebrenica genocide memorial day20 minutes ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart29 minutes ago
-
China releases updated biodiversity database30 minutes ago
-
12 injured in traffic accident in Prague39 minutes ago
-
Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy39 minutes ago
-
Mozambican gov't subsidizes cotton to stabilize prices, help farmers40 minutes ago
-
New Zealand para runner breaks women's 200m T36 record50 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands bid farewell to Iran's Raisi ahead of burial50 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher59 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj's Madinah arrival completed: Flight operation diverts to Jeddah60 minutes ago
-
Over one-third of children's food in Philippines are sugary: study60 minutes ago