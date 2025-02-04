- Home
Tourism Ministry warns against marketing unlicensed hospitality venues, subdivision of units
Tourism Ministry Warns Against Marketing Unlicensed Hospitality Venues, Subdivision Of Units
Published February 04, 2025
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Tourism issued a circular to travel and tourism service providers and operators of tourism hospitality facilities instructing not to market unlicensed or unauthorized hospitality venues.
The ministry stressed that services related to overnight stays must align with the type specified in the license or permit issued by the ministry.
It also instructed against the subdivision and sale of units on a per-bed basis in all types of hospitality facilities, including hotels, service apartments, and resorts, with the exception of shared units in hostels. This ministry said its directives were prompted by observed practices that violate the conditions and standards under which licenses and permits were granted, particularly regarding the subdivision, sale, and marketing of hospitality units on a per-bed basis.
The ministry reiterated the necessity for compliance with this circular as well as tourism regulations and their accompanying guidelines. The ministry affirmed that legal actions would be taken against violators, which may include financial penalties, closure of facilities, or both.
The directive is part of the Ministry of Tourism's efforts to regulate the tourism sector, protect the rights of visitors and tourists, and ensure the quality of services offered at tourism destinations throughout the kingdom. For inquiries or complaints, the ministry encourages contacting the Unified Tourism Center at 930.
