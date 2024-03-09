Open Menu

Tourism Nights Spent In 2023 Exceed Pre-pandemic Levels In EU

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The European Union recorded the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation at 2.9 billion in 2023, up 6.1% year-on-year and 1.4% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Eurostat.

The European statistical office revealed on Friday that Slovakia and the Czech Republic saw the highest growth in the number of nights spent by international guests, with both countries seeing a 22% increase on an annual basis.

In terms of domestic guests, Greece led with a 13% increase, followed by Slovakia (11%), and Bulgaria (9%). Slovenia, on the other hand, saw a 17% decrease in domestic guests' accommodations.

The number of nights spent at tourist accommodation budged closer and closer in May 2023 to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report.

“In 2023, only March (minus 4%), June (minus 2%), July (minus 1%), and November (minus 1%) witnessed a decline in numbers compared with 2019, (though) despite these fluctuations, the overall trend for 2023 indicated an increase in total number of nights spent, reaching a record number of nights spent and approaching 3 billion annual nights,” it added.

