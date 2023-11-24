Tourism promotion campaign Visit Laos Year 2024 officially launched

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Visit Laos Year 2024 tourism promotion campaign kicked off in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, expected to create a vibrant atmosphere for economic stimulation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said the government views Visit Laos Year as a crucial and meaningful event, especially after the tourism industry was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's program takes the theme "A Paradise of Culture, Nature and History" with the mascot of an elephant holding a khaen, a Lao traditional musical instrument, as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

Sonexay urged concerted efforts nationwide "in hosting Visit Laos Year by assisting and providing services to visitors from around the world with warm smiles and open hearts."

"This is an opportunity to showcase Laos' rich culture and traditions to the world, to create a memorable experience for visitors, and encourage them to revisit Laos in the future," he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket, who is also deputy head of the national committee responsible for Visit Laos Year 2024, said another goal of Visit Laos Year 2024 is to create a vibrant atmosphere for economic stimulation, both directly and indirectly, across all sectors.

According to her, Visit Laos Year 2024 will feature 79 major events and activities, including 14 at the national level and 65 at the provincial level.

"Visit Laos Year 2024 is one of the most important events in Laos. Apart from promoting tourism, it aims to conserve the country's arts, culture and traditions as well as inform visitors about Laos' long history and the sustainable use of its natural resources," Suansavanh added.

The Lao government expects to attract at least 2.7 million foreign tourists in 2024, generating about 401 million U.S. Dollars in revenue, while in 2025 tourist arrivals are forecast to reach 2.9 million and generate an income of 434 million U.S. dollars.

More than 2.4 million foreigners visited the Southeast Asian country in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 285 percent year on year.

The Lao government has made tourism a top priority in efforts to revitalize economy.