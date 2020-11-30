UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Promotion To Help Improve Economy, Reduce Poverty: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Tourism promotion to help improve economy, reduce poverty: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan was gifted with huge tourism potential owing to rich natural resources and promotion of the sector could not only strengthen the national economy but also help in eradication of poverty

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan was gifted with huge tourism potential owing to rich natural resources and promotion of the sector could not only strengthen the national economy but also help in eradication of poverty.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism, the prime minister directed for restoration of tourists spots in their original conditions, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also directed for construction of chairlifts or walking tracks to access all the tourists spots instead of usage of vehicles, so that the natural beauty of those places could be preserved.

The meeting was attended by PM's Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and other senior officials. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood, and chief secretaries of all provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir attended the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, the prime minister also passed directions for controlling encroachments at the tourists spots, proper system of cleanliness, construction activities according to approved layouts and framing of legislation for timely resolution of different issues.

The meeting was briefed over the steps taken by the Punjab government for upgradation of Taxila and Lahore museums, development of Gurdwara Panja Sahib with the financial assistance of the World Bank, opening of Attock Fort for the tourists, launch of mobile apps for 511 tourists spots and removal of garbage.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the meeting over outsourcing of 144 official residences, dismantling of encroachments at tourist places, and development of new tourist spots and extension of loan facility to the local people for the construction of residences for tourists.

The meeting was also briefed over the steps taken by Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan with regard to promotion of tourism.

It was further informed that in the Sindh province, steps were taken for geo-maping of 868 tourist spots, arrangements made for the Thar desert safari and promotion of tourist activities at Kenjhar Lake.

A briefing was also given over the construction of five beach parks and different steps for promotion of tourism in the Balochistan province.

\867

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Loan Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Mobile Thar Vehicles Gilgit Baltistan Attock Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

6 minutes ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

36 minutes ago

Serbia Ready to Look Into Producing Sputnik V Vacc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks dressed up in artistic ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Commemoration Day at W ..

51 minutes ago

Majority of French Lawmakers Back Revision of Arti ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.