Tourism Rebounds in China During National Day Holiday After Nation Curbs COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Millions of tourists have flocked to popular destinations in China during the National Day Holidays this week, after the country has successfully contained the local transmission of COVID-19.

Popular tourist destinations in China received about 97 million visitors on Thursday, the first day of the eight-day national holiday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on its official website.

According to the statement, the number of visitors on Thursday was about 73.8 percent of the number of tourists who traveled during the same holiday week last year.

The China Tourism academy said in a study released earlier this week that about 550 million tourists were expected to visit various destinations all over the country during the eight-day national holiday this year.

Pictures and videos circulating on Chinese-language social media showed a number of popular tourist destinations were packed with visitors, who were able to enjoy a worry-free vacation for the first time this year as local transmissions of COVID-19 became largely under control in China.

Local authorities continued to promote social distancing guidelines in popular tourist destinations, where most visitors were required to wear a facemask and present valid identification documents while getting their temperature measures for contact tracing purposes.

Although the global COVID-19 pandemic started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December last year, China took proactive actions to contain the spread of the new deadly virus after an initial delay in response in early January.

In addition to placing the whole province of Hubei and its 59 million population under a complete lockdown for more than a month, Chinese authorities in other cities also introduced strict quarantine measures as part of their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Local community committees played a key role in China's containment efforts as staff members of the committees set up checkpoints at the entrance of almost all residential buildings throughout the country and began to measure temperatures of residents moving in and out.

For local residents who exhibited flu-like symptoms and those who returned from areas of active COVID-19 transmission, strict quarantine measures were applied to eliminate the chances of them infecting others.

Most of the residents under quarantine were required to install an electronic warning device on their doors. Local community committees would be notified each time the family under quarantine opened their doors.

Chinese authorities also introduced "health codes," a contact tracing system that tracked an individual's possible contacts with COVID-19 patients. And most Chinese citizens complied with the contact tracing system without complaints when the country lifted strict lockdowns in April.

IMPOSSIBLE TO DUPLICATE ELSEWHERE

The draconian quarantine measures Chinese authorities introduced stood in stark contrast with containment measures in most Western countries, where authorities struggled to enforce strict social distancing measures over fears of violating individual liberties.

Unlike residents in the United States and Europe where people even staged protests against coronavirus-related restrictions, people in China generally complied with the harsh quarantine measures without resistance.

Those who violated the strict quarantine restrictions in China even received prison sentences. A young man from the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison in April, after he intentionally hid the fact that he traveled to Italy in March and was subsequently confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

When a number of new COVID-19 cases emerged in China through contacts with imported frozen seafood, Chinese authorities also took swift actions to place the close contacts of the infected patients under centralized mandatory quarantine. Most local residents complied with the quarantine requirements without expressing concerns over violations of their individual liberties.

Heavy-handed contact tracing and quarantine measures in China and excellent compliance of social distancing measures among ordinary Chinese citizens helped the country contain the spread of COVID-19 successfully in recent months.

As tourism begins to rebound in China after local COVID-19 transmission became under control, the country's success in containing the spread of the deadly virus would be difficult to be duplicated in other countries, where some local residents continued to resist strict social distancing measures and decried the violations of their individual liberties.