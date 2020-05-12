UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Revenue Hits 9-year Low In March On Virus: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:28 PM

Tourism revenue hits 9-year low in March on virus: data

South Korea's tourism revenue slumped to a nine-year nadir in March due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :South Korea's tourism revenue slumped to a nine-year nadir in March due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Tuesday.

Revenue from inbound travelers reached US$729.8 million in March, down a whopping 67 percent from a year earlier and the lowest since January 2011, according to the data compiled by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.

Spending by outbound travelers stood at $881.5 million, 60 percent lower than a year earlier.

Asia's fourth-largest economy thus registered a tourism deficit of $151.7 million in March, compared with a $365.2 million shortfall in February.

March's deficit was also the lowest in a year as both tourism revenue and spending decreased due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pandemic brought the global tourism industry to a halt in March, leading to a nosedive in the number of foreign tourists to South Korea and vice versa. Social distancing measures in South Korea also sent demand for domestic tourism tanking.

The number of foreign travelers to South Korea tumbled nearly 95 percent on-year in March, with that of outbound tourists plummeting about 94 percent.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on South Korean tour operators. No. 1 travel agency HanaTour chalked off nearly zero sales in March as demand for its overseas tours sank more than 99 percent.

Industry watchers expected South Korea's tourism sector to remain in the doldrums down the road before the coronavirus outbreak recedes both at home and abroad.

Related Topics

Road Tours South Korea North Korea January February March From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says speeches by members in the parliamen ..

10 minutes ago

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

29 minutes ago

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funera ..

13 minutes ago

Shanghai to hold ChinaJoy expo in July as schedule ..

13 minutes ago

MCI prepared to tackle COVID-19, says Mayor

13 minutes ago

Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 2 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.