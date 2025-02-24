Open Menu

Tourist Arrivals From China To Malaysia Up 130.9 Pct In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Tourist arrivals from China to Malaysia up 130.9 pct in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Tourist arrivals from China to Malaysia rose to 3,725,894 in 2024, with an impressive increase of 130.9 percent year-on-year, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

This boost, driven by the continuation of the visa-free policy for Chinese nationals until December 2026 and enhanced air connectivity, is anticipated to expedite the growth, the ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

Building on this lucrative growth, China Eastern Airlines launched its inaugural flight connecting Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, via China's southwest city of Kunming, on Sunday.

"Xi'an serves as a significant urban hub in northwestern China, witnessing rapid population growth, especially among middle-class families with rising disposable income. This demographic is likely to have the resources to travel internationally which makes them one of the prime targets for tourism campaigns," said the statement.

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

25 minutes ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

30 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

36 minutes ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

41 minutes ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

41 minutes ago
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

1 hour ago
 FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

3 hours ago
 Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World