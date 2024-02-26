Open Menu

Tourist Arrivals To Sri Lanka May Surpass 2.5 Mln This Year: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 mln this year: FM

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 million this year for the first time in history, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday.

Ali Sabry said the target can be achieved considering the tourist arrivals in January and February 2024, adding that in January 2023 just over 100,000 tourists arrived in the country while the number has grown to 210,000 in January 2024.

The arrival rate is even more significant in February so far, he said.

107,639 tourists arrived in February 2023, while 138,736 have arrived between Feb. 1 and 18, 2024, according to official data.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has stabilized and is showing signs of recovery, said Ali Sabry.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka January February May Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

16 minutes ago
 Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers ..

Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

20 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

2 days ago

More Stories From World