Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 mln this year: FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 million this year for the first time in history, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday.

Ali Sabry said the target can be achieved considering the tourist arrivals in January and February 2024, adding that in January 2023 just over 100,000 tourists arrived in the country while the number has grown to 210,000 in January 2024.

The arrival rate is even more significant in February so far, he said.

107,639 tourists arrived in February 2023, while 138,736 have arrived between Feb. 1 and 18, 2024, according to official data.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has stabilized and is showing signs of recovery, said Ali Sabry.