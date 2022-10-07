UrduPoint.com

Tourist Bus Crash In Dominican Republic Kills 2 Foreign Citizens, Injures 48 - Reports

Published October 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) A bus with tourists from South American countries overturned in the east of the Dominican Republic, killing two people and injuring nearly 50, Dominican media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the resort area of Bavaro in the province of La Altagracia, the Listin Diario newspaper reported.

There were at least 52 people on the bus ” mostly tourists from Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil, the newspaper added.

The accident claimed the lives of a 33-year-old woman from Argentina and a 40-year-old woman from Peru.

As a result of the accident, 48 people were injured, 22 of whom are receiving medical assistance, the newspaper reported.

According to witnesses to the accident, the bus driver was driving at high speed and turned in an attempt to avoid a truck on the road with no traffic lights, the newspaper added.

