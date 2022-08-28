Tourist Bus Crash in Turkey Leaves Two Dead, 47 Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Two people died and numerous were injured as a result of a tourist bus crash in the Turkish city of Bursa, the Haberturk broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The bus was heading from Kutahya to the Mudanya district of Bursa, the broadcaster reported, adding that teams of doctors, firefighters and rescuers were sent to the accident scene.

According to the preliminary information, a total of 47 people were on the bus. Two passengers died, while the injured were hospitalized.