Tourist Bus Crash Kills 7 In Northern Mexico - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Tourist Bus Crash Kills 7 in Northern Mexico - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Seven people were killed and another six were injured as a tourist bus capsized in Tijuana, a city in Mexico's Baja California state, the Milenio broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The accident happened late on Tuesday, according to the report.

There were reportedly more than 50 people on the bus. The identities of the victims have not been determined yet, but it is known that they were bar employees from nearby areas.

More Stories From World

