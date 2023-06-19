UrduPoint.com

Tourist Company Says Submersible On Expedition To Titanic Wreck Site Went Missing

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Tourist Company Says Submersible on Expedition to Titanic Wreck Site Went Missing

OceanGate Expeditions, a US firm deploying submersibles for deep sea expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it is trying to re-establish contact with one of its vessels that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage site of the Titanic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) OceanGate Expeditions, a US firm deploying submersibles for deep sea expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it is trying to re-establish contact with one of its vessels that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage site of the Titanic.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a statement to CBS news.

The company stressed that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

The firm did not reveal in its statement how many people were on board the vessel and whether there were any tourists there.

The Boston Coastguard has said that it is undertaking an operation to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board for an expedition to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, BBC reported earlier on Monday.

The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers).

Related Topics

Century Canada Company Southampton Boston New York SITE April From Government

Recent Stories

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

7 minutes ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

7 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

7 minutes ago
 New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

12 minutes ago
 Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compr ..

Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.