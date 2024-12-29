Open Menu

Tourist Killed In Egypt Red Sea Shark Attack: Environment Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Tourist killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack: environment ministry

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coast killed one tourist and injured another, the country's environment ministry said on Sunday.

"Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other," a ministry statement said.

The Egyptian government did not identify the victims' nationalities.

Both tourists were moved to hospital in Port Ghalib, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Marsa Alam, the environment ministry said.

Authorities have closed the area to swimmers for two days following the incident, which the ministry said occurred in "deep waters outside the designated swimming area".

The Red Sea is a major tourist destination whose marine life make it popular with divers.

It is also a key employer and source of foreign Currency for Egypt, a country of 107 million people trying to navigate out of its worst ever economic crisis.

Last month, at least four people died when a large wave hit and capsized a dive boat carrying more than 30 tourists of various nationalities off Marsa Alam.

Deadly shark attacks are a near-yearly occurrence in Egypt's Red Sea, where marine experts warn unregulated construction, over-fishing, and irresponsible tourism practices contribute to changing the ecosystem and shark behavior.

In June 2023, a shark attack killed a Russian off the Red Sea resort city of Hurghada.

