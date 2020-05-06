UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourist Lodging Company Airbnb Axes 1,900 Jobs, Quarter Of Work Force - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Tourist Lodging Company Airbnb Axes 1,900 Jobs, Quarter of Work Force - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Arbnb Company that organizes tourist lodgings and home stays is eliminating 1,900 jobs, a quarter of its work force because of the collapse in tourism caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a letter on Tuesday.

"Today I have to share some very sad news," Chesky wrote in his letter to all company staff.

"Out of our 7,500 Airbnb employees, nearly 1,900 teammates will have to leave Airbnb, comprising around 25 percent of our company."

The company will be pausing its efforts in Transportation and Airbnb Studios and it will also scale back its investments in Hotels and Lux, Chesky said.

Airbnb is an online marketplace for arranging or offering lodging, primarily homestays, or tourism experiences, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Company All Share Jobs Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

3 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

3 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

3 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.