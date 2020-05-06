Tourist Lodging Company Airbnb Axes 1,900 Jobs, Quarter of Work Force - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Arbnb Company that organizes tourist lodgings and home stays is eliminating 1,900 jobs, a quarter of its work force because of the collapse in tourism caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a letter on Tuesday.

"Today I have to share some very sad news," Chesky wrote in his letter to all company staff.

"Out of our 7,500 Airbnb employees, nearly 1,900 teammates will have to leave Airbnb, comprising around 25 percent of our company."

The company will be pausing its efforts in Transportation and Airbnb Studios and it will also scale back its investments in Hotels and Lux, Chesky said.

Airbnb is an online marketplace for arranging or offering lodging, primarily homestays, or tourism experiences, according to published reports.