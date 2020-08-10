Tourist overnight stays in Germany almost 42 pct below 2019 level

The number of overnight stays in Germany's hotels and guesthouses in June decreased by 41.7 percent from a year ago to 29.5 million, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of overnight stays in Germany's hotels and guesthouses in June decreased by 41.7 percent from a year ago to 29.5 million, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

Accommodation facilities with ten or more beds and tourist campsites even recorded almost 75 percent drop in May year-on-year in overnight stays by domestic and international guests due to temporary closures, according to Destatis.

A ban on overnight stays for tourists in Germany had been temporarily introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March before being lifted in May.

However, even after the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions on hotels, guesthouses and campsites, the number of overnight stays was "recovering only slowly," Destatis noted.

German hotels and guesthouses even recorded a 79 percent decline in June in international guests year-on-year.

"The development is better among domestic guests," but the figures were still 34.4 percent lower than the level in the same month of last year.

"This year it will hardly be possible to speak of a boom in tourism in Germany," Norbert Kunz, managing director of the German Tourism Association (DTV), told the German Press Agency (dpa) on Monday, adding "The losses during the lockdown were too great."Currently, travelers in popular holiday regions in Germany had to pay more for their overnight stays as prices have increased by up to 10 percent, according to Kunz. The North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the foothills of the Alps were currently in particular demand.