MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The first ever contract has been signed for a tourist space walk, which will be performed in 2023, Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia announced on Thursday.

"RSC Energia and US company Space Adventures Inc.

have signed a contract for implementing in 2023 a short expedition of two spaceflight participants to the Russian segment of the International Space Station, on board of Soyuz-MS," Energia said in a statement.

During this expedition, "one of the participants of the spaceflight will perform an outer space walk with a professional Russian cosmonaut."