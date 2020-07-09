UrduPoint.com
Tourists From 12 States Required To Provide Negative COVID-19 Tests For Emirates Flights

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:07 AM

Foreign tourists from 12 countries, including Russia, are required to provide a negative test for COVID-19 for traveling to Dubai by Emirates Airlines, the UAE flag carrier said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Foreign tourists from 12 countries, including Russia, are required to provide a negative test for COVID-19 for traveling to Dubai by Emirates Airlines, the UAE flag carrier said on Wednesday.

"Starting from 10 July, if you are flying with Emirates from the countries or airports specified below, you must carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued by a local government approved laboratory to be accepted on the flight. Where specified, a certificate from a UAE government designated laboratory in the country of origin is also acceptable.

Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure," the company said in a statement.

Apart from Russia, the list includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sudan, Tanzania, as well as some US states and cities.

Dubai opened for foreign tourists on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the UAE Health Ministry has confirmed 50,857 COVID-19 cases, with 321 fatalities and 39,957 recoveries.

