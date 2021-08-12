Tourists From St. Petersburg, Moscow Were on Board Mi-8 That Crashed in Kamchatka - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Tourists from St. Petersburg and Moscow were on board the Mi-8 helicopter, which crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, an emergencies service source told Sputnik.

"There were definitely tourists from St.

Petersburg and Moscow on board," the source said.

On Thursday, the helicopter fell into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve. According to preliminary information, there were 13 passengers and three crew members on board. At least eight survivors were found at the crash site, the Vityaz Aero airline told Sputnik. A rescue operation is under way.