UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourists Kicked Off Med Cruise For Violating Virus Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Tourists kicked off Med cruise for violating virus rules

A family of tourists was kicked off a Mediterranean cruise after leaving their organised excursion to sightsee on their own, violating the ship's new anti-Covid regulations, the company said Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A family of tourists was kicked off a Mediterranean cruise after leaving their organised excursion to sightsee on their own, violating the ship's new anti-Covid regulations, the company said Thursday.

The MSC Grandiosa, part of the fleet of privately owned MSC Cruises, was the first major cruise line to take to the Mediterranean after a long lockdown due to coronavirus.

It departed from Genoa on Sunday for a seven-day tour at 70 percent passenger capacity, part of a series of measures taken to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection on board.

The unnamed Italian family had disembarked at the port of Naples on an organised day trip to the nearby island of Capri, but then left the group and ventured forth on their own despite earlier admonitions not to, MSC said.

The family was later refused entry back on the ship.

"By departing from the organised shore excursion, this family broke from the safe 'social bubble' that MSC Cruises created for them to safely enjoy their visit ashore, and therefore could not be permitted to re-board the ship," it said in a statement.

MSC is trying to avoid problems experienced by smaller cruise operator, Norway's Hurtigruten, earlier this month, when dozens of passengers and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities fear passengers may have infected locals at ports up and down the Norwegian coast during day trips.

MSC said its security protocol exceeds national and industry standards. It says it pre-screens sites to be visited to make sure social distancing can be maintained, sterilises vans and buses before trips, and ensures that tour guides and drivers are properly equipped with masks.

The global cruise industry, which is slowly trying to get back on its feet after all ships were grounded in March, has been criticised by health authorities for mishandling the epidemic in its early stages.

Related Topics

Norway Company Visit Genoa Naples March May Sunday Family All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Benitez loses again in China as pressure grows

2 minutes ago

French federation medical boss justifies postponed ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President terms UAJK as mother of all public s ..

2 minutes ago

No locust present in KP, Punajb

4 minutes ago

Hebei's foreign trade up 6.3 pct in Jan.-July peri ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition boycotts joint session proceedings

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.