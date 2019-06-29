Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terrorist Attacks in Tunisia - Minister

Two explosions that took place in Tunisia's capital on Thursday have not caused tourists to cancel their reservations, Tunisian Minister of Tourism Rene Trabelsi said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Two explosions that took place in Tunisia 's capital on Thursday have not caused tourists to cancel their reservations, Tunisian Minister of Tourism Rene Trabelsi said on Friday.

On Thursday, at least one person died and nine got injured in two explosions in central Tunis. The first blast occurred near the French Embassy, while the second took place on the parking lot of Tunisia's counterterrorism agency. Both of the explosions were reportedly set off by suicide bombers.

"We have talked to major tour operators and carriers, including Russian companies.

They have confirmed that there is no problem with reservations, nobody has canceled reservations," the minister said.

The minister also noted that Tunisia expected to receive 750,000 Russian tourists in 2019.

Trablesi stressed that the recent bombings were directed against country's law enforcement officers rather than tourists. Nevertheless, the Tunisian government significantly enhanced measures to protect tourist facilities.