Tourists Stuck In EU After Border Closure To Get Visas Extended - EU Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:06 PM

Tourists Stuck in EU After Border Closure to Get Visas Extended - EU Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Tourists who did not manage to leave the European Union before the coronavirus-driven border shutdown will have their visas extended without any fines, Markus Ederer, the EU ambassador to Russia, told RIA Novosti.

In addition, EU member states will issue long-term national visas or temporary residence permits to travelers with short-term visas or those who can travel to the EU visa-free if their stay exceeds 90 days, the diplomat said.

The overstay will not lead to any fines and will not be taken into account when the person applies for another visa in the future.

