Tourists To Macao During Labor Day Holiday Exceed 600,000

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Tourists to Macao during Labor Day holiday exceed 600,000

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Macao received some 605,000 tourists and the average hotel occupancy rate was about 89.2 percent during the five-day Labor Day holiday, according to the latest statistics from the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Despite heavy rains during the holiday, the number of daily average arrivals to Macao hit 121,000, with 154,000 arrivals on May 3. This represented an increase of 23.2 percent compared to the daily average of last year's same period, the tourism office reported.

The report also noticed that around 487,000 visitors were from the Chinese mainland, 78,000 from Hong Kong, 80,000 from Taiwan, and 32,000 from abroad.

