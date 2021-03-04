NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Security was beefed up at India's Taj Mahal and tourists were asked to vacate the premises after the police received a bomb threat call that was later confirmed to be a hoax, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Before it was revealed this was a hoax call, local police, the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Central Industrial Security Force conducted search operations. Police have just traced the caller, and interrogation is going on.