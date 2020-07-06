Tower Crane Collapse Kills 5 In Eastern China - Local Authorities
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Five people died after a tower crane fell down at a construction site in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui on Sunday, the local emergency management department said on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 17:00 local time on Sunday (09:00 GMT) in the city of Huainan of the Fengtai county.
The cause of the tower crane collapse is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing.