Tower Crane Collapse Kills 5 in Eastern China - Local Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Five people died after a tower crane fell down at a construction site in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui on Sunday, the local emergency management department said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 17:00 local time on Sunday (09:00 GMT) in the city of Huainan of the Fengtai county.

The cause of the tower crane collapse is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing.