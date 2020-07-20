Tower of London Guards Face Layoffs for 1st Time in History Amid Financial Losses- Charity

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Tower of London guards, also known as Beefeaters, are facing layoffs for the first time in their 500-year history due to economic hardships amid the coronavirus-linked lockdown in the United Kingdom, the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), an independent charity that manages the UK's royal palaces, said on Monday.

In addition to the Tower of London, the HRP manages the Hampton Court Palace, the Kensington Palace, the Banqueting House of Whitehall, the Kew Palace and the Hillsborough Castle. As a self-funded charity, the HRP depends on visitors for income, and the closure of all six sites for nearly four months has resulted in a need to take money-saving measures.

"We have taken every possible measure to secure our financial position, but we need to do more to survive in the long term ... We simply have no choice but to reduce our payroll costs," HRP chief executive John Barnes said in a statement.

This is the first time that the Tower of London guards have faced layoffs since 1485, when the first Beefeaters were hired. Two guards out of 37 have already agreed to leave voluntarily, but layoffs are set to continue.

The Tower of London reopened on July 10, but only 1,000 visitors per day are allowed to visit. Before the pandemic, 12,000 people visited the historic castle every day.