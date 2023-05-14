UrduPoint.com

Tower Partially Collapses At Ancient Armenian Monastery

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Tower Partially Collapses at Ancient Armenian Monastery

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) A tower straddling the fortified wall around a 1,000-year-old monastery in Armenia partially collapsed on Sunday, the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"It has become known that 12 square meters (129 sq ft) of a tower that belongs to the fortified wall of the Haghpat monastic complex ... has partially collapsed," the Rescue Service said in a statement.

No casualties were reported, the service said, adding there was a risk that the rest of the ancient tower might crumble.

The area was cordoned off.

The monastery was built by the royal Bagratouni dynasty in the Lori district of northern Armenia in the 970s. It is listed as a World Heritage Site by the UN culture agency UNESCO, which describes it as a blending of elements of Byzantine architecture and the traditional style of the Caucasus region.

The Armenian Apostolic Church owns the Hagnpat monastery, while its maintenance is the responsibility of the Tumanian Regional Municipal Authority under an agreement.

