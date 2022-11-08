UrduPoint.com

'Toxic Cover-up': UN Draws 'red Line' Around Firms' Net Zero Greenwashing

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 07:25 PM

'Toxic cover-up': UN draws 'red line' around firms' net zero greenwashing

The UN's chief called Tuesday for an end to a "toxic cover-up" by companies as a sweeping report said they cannot claim to be net zero if they invest in new fossil fuels, cause deforestation or offset emissions instead of reducing them

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The UN's chief called Tuesday for an end to a "toxic cover-up" by companies as a sweeping report said they cannot claim to be net zero if they invest in new fossil fuels, cause deforestation or offset emissions instead of reducing them.

Antonio Guterres said businesses as well as cities and regions should update their voluntary net zero pledges within a year to comply with the recommendations by UN experts, as he trained his sights on fossil fuel firms and "their financial enablers".

"Using bogus 'net-zero' pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible. It is rank deception," he said at the launch of the report at the COP27 conference in Egypt.

"This toxic cover-up could push our world over the climate cliff. The sham must end." The UN expert panel, convened by Guterres after UN climate talks in Glasgow last year, set its sights on drawing a "red line" around greenwashing in net zero targets from companies, cities and regions.

A huge surge in decarbonisation pledges in recent months means that around 90 percent of the global economy is now covered by some sort of promise of carbon neutrality, according to Net Zero Tracker.

"It's very easy to make an announcement that you are going to be net zero by 2050. But you have to walk the talk and what we've seen is that there is not enough action," said Catherine McKenna, Canada's former environment and climate change minister, who led the panel.

"We have to do two things to reach net zero -- we need to drastically reduce emissions, and we need to invest in clean (energy)," she told AFP.

She added it was currently "extremely hard" to properly evaluate whether firms were cutting emissions and called for greater transparency.

The report lists a slew of recommendations, including calling on governments to begin putting in place binding regulations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Canada Egypt Glasgow From

Recent Stories

PFMA KP concerned over distribution of flour throu ..

PFMA KP concerned over distribution of flour through MPAs

4 minutes ago
 Rain likely in various parts of country:PMD

Rain likely in various parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Foreign players upset hosts in Pakistan Jrs Tennis ..

Foreign players upset hosts in Pakistan Jrs Tennis C'ships

4 minutes ago
 Kissan package to pave way for bumper wheat crop: ..

Kissan package to pave way for bumper wheat crop: Ejaz Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

6 minutes ago
 PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inco ..

PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inconvenience for citizens

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.