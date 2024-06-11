(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Three people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured on Tuesday due to the inhalation of toxic gases in India's southeastern city of Puducherry, officials said.

Two women and a girl were killed by poisonous gas that had accumulated in their home toilets in the Pudhu Nagar area.

Two persons were also admitted to hospital in serious condition, a police official said.

Officials said the house toilet pipelines in the area are linked with centralized underground drainage and sewage systems. A sewage water treatment unit is also located in the nearby area.

Police suspect that poisonous gas from the sewage treatment plant might have leaked and been released through the washrooms of houses in the locality.