Toxic PFAS Chemicals Widely Used In Cosmetics Sold In US, Canada - Research

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Many cosmetic products sold in the United States and Canada are likely to contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which may cause adverse health outcomes in humans, according to a study by the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

"Scientists tested more than 200 cosmetics including concealers, foundations, eye and eyebrow products and various lip products. According to the study, 56 percent of foundations and eye products, 48 percent of lip products and 47 percent of mascaras tested were found to contain high levels of fluorine, which is an indicator of PFAS use in the product," the university said on Tuesday.

PFAS is a group of chemicals used to increase the durability and water resistance of cosmetics, due to high persistence. This means, however, they can be absorbed and accumulated in the human body. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, various studies show that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse effects in humans.

