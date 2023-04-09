Close
Toxic Smoke Plume Rises Above Hamburg After Large Fire - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) A large fire in the German city of Hamburg sent a plume of hazardous smoke into the air, prompting authorities to issue an "extreme danger" warning, German media reported on Sunday.

The blaze is raging at two warehouses in the Rothenburgsort quarter of Hamburg, German newspaper Spiegel reported.

Local residents were alerted to the danger of "smoke gases and chemical components in the air" and were instructed to close windows and doors, as well as turn off ventilation and air conditioning.

An official warning classified the fire and smoke as "extreme danger," the newspaper said.

The NDR broadcaster reported that hydrogen sulfide was believed to be leaking on the site.

